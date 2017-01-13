Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry on Friday announced it will militarize Valle Nuevo National Park, where agriculture was banned, while farmers have blocked the entrance to the protected area.

It said starting 4pm it will deploy more than 100 troops assigned to the Environmental Protection Service (SENPA), headed by Gen. Valentin Garcia.

Prior to the announcement, the farmers squatting in the area have blocked the northern entrance to the park near Constanza, to protest Environment's Jan. 29 deadline to leave the area, a measure the agency says aims to protect dozens of water sources.

Defense sends troops

For its part, the Defense Ministry announced Friday that four platoons of troops from all branches of the military will reinforce the protection and patrols of the National Park (Pérez Rancier) to enforce the Environment Ministry ban on farming and livestock.

In a joint statement, Defense and Environment warned that the 120 soldiers will b in the area as starting today and, will begin patrols in the National Park starting Sunday, to control the access of day laborers, seeds, fertilizers and agrochemicals.

"The soldiers will join the 23 additional SENPA troops which had already been sent to reinforce security in the park," Defense said, adding that the troops arrived at the barracks in Valle Nuevo around 9am Friday and were received by Environment and Defense officials.

Deadline

Environment resolution 14-2016 sets a January 29 deadline to dismantle pipes, pumps, agro facilities and other farming instruments.