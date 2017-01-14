Santo Domingo.- the Justice Ministry's deadline for Odebrecht handover copies of the contracts signed in Brazil, and the agreements with the names of all Dominican officials who took bribes night expired Friday, without any papers being produced.

"We issue a maximum term of three days for the company to deliver the contracts signed," Justice minister Jean Rodríguez had warned on Tuesday

Moreover there were also no Justice Ministry staff awaiting the documents with the names of the officials who took bribes totaling US$92.0 million in to obtain infrastructure contracts.

"According to the notification of the request, the deadline for Odebrecht to deliver documents to the Justice Ministry expires on the third working day at 12 midnight, so if they didn't deliver this Friday, they must then do so no later than the next working day, which is next Monday 16, in the early hours of the morning, " said Ministry spokeswoman Tessie Sánchez.

Rondon

The Justice Ministry has also issued a deadline to Angel Rondón, one of the main suspects in the case, to handover the documents or contracts which justify having received US$92 million from Odebrecht. As of Friday night Rondon had yet to hand over any papers.