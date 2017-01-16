Santo Domingo.- (Update) at around 9am Monday Angel Rondon´s attorney Robert Valdez arrived at the Justice Ministry to hand over boxes of documents, to comply with the deadline issued by Justice minister Jean Rodriguez.

FILE.Odebrecht general manager in the Dominican Republic, Marcelo Hofke is expected to handover the contracts signed in Brazil, as well as the names of those who received the bribes in exchange for infrastructure works in the country.

On Friday Justice Ministry spokeswoman Tessie Sanchez said they expect the documents delivered early Monday.

"According to the notification of the request, the deadline for Odebrecht to deliver documents to the AG expires on the third working day at 12 midnight, so if they did not deliver this Friday, then they must do so no later than the next working day, which is next Monday 16, in the early hours of the morning, " the official said.

Angel Rondon, representative of of the Brazilian company and named as having received the US$92.0 million to pay bribes to Dominican officials, in a statement released Monday, said he had handed over the documents required by the Justice Ministry.

A source quoted by diariolibre.com.do said Justice ministry Jean Rodriguez and other prosecutors will start the interrogations of former ministers of Public Works, former directors and officials of national agencies and utilities with contracts with Odebrecht.

Rondón

In the statement Rondón denied having received funds from Odebrecht and affiliates to make illegal payments or pay bribes.