Santo Domingo.- Although president Danilo Medina's eight years in office have been fraught in corruption scandals, citizens have yet to see the name of any "fat cat" behind in the plots.

The government tries to wash its hands when it says it complies with leaving the cases in the hands of justice, but society doesnt buy it since the ruling party (PLD) controls all state powers.

"People want to see blood," Medina admitted on July, 2013, before his first year in office, on society's demand for action against past and current corruption.

Society seems to be still waiting for Justice to land the big fish in the mafia of loan sharks within the State Works Supervisory Office (OISOE) on September 25, 2015, which exploded with the suicide of the contractor David Rodríguez.

The scandal spurred the "human chain" protests during several weeks at OISOE offices, signaling society's rebuke and demand to dismantle the corrupt agency.

OISOE officials Alejandro de los Santos, Yoel Soriano Fabián, Julio Rafael Pérez Alejo and Juan Ernesto Romero Pérez are were indicted on October 31 for loan sharking and extortion with contractors. The scandal forced Medina to fire on August 3 director Miguel Pimentel Kareh. One of his closest collaborators and campaign contributors.

Medina was also forced to fire Alberto Holguín, head of the aqueducts utility (INAPA), charged with embezzling RD$190.0 million..

Political scientist Rafael Toribio argues that on some occasions "the government takes advantage of an emerging issue and at other times creates one issue with the intent to displace another."

He cites as an example that the focus now is on bribes, but not on the ballooned costs of the works of the Brazilian company. "On many occasions, the Government takes advantage of what Machiavelli said, the fortune and the circumstances that are presented, and allows displacing the previous issues that are not resolved."

He also cited the bribes in the Super Tucano aircraft case, which has been relegated by Odebrecht's international corruption scandal.

Toribio adds that the government strategy is to play the issues such as the Punta Catalina power plant, on which Medina named a commission to "investigate" the tenders and contracts.