Santo Domingo.- The organizers of the March Against Corruption and the End of Impunity on Sunday invited the population to attend the protest at 10am next Sunday with green garments, aimed at bringing to justice all officials bribed by Odebrecht and recover the taxpayer's money.

In a press conference the organizers said the activity aims to identify, indict and sentence all bribed officials; recover the money from the bribes and overvaluation of works, and conduct an independent audit on the projects.

The protest also aims to indict Odebrecht executives and cancel its contracts, including the Punta Catalina power plant (south), create a Special Commission Against Impunity, with the UN's support, and prosecutors independent of the ruling party or of ppresident Danilo Medina.

Debacle

The march organizers also slammed the commission named by Medina to investigate the power plant which in their view, "doesn't meet the population's expectations," and that has already forced its chairman monsignor Agripino Núñez to resign as an executive of Acero Estrella, an Odebrecht affiliate.