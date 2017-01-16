Santo Domingo.- The former CEO of the State-owned Electric Companies (CDEEE) Radhamés Segura will be questioned Monday afternoon by Justice minister Jean Rodríguez, on the Odebrecht bribery case.

In addition to Segura, Rodríguez plans to question other government officials and former officials regarding Odebrecht's admitted bribers of US$92.o million to officials in exchange for works in the Dominican Republic.

On August 16, 2009, then president Leonel Fernandez fired Segura after a public dispute with Celso Marranzini, who replaced him.

Medina wont 'hurl bricks' at past corruption

The announcement comes despite president Danilo Medina's vow to "not hurl bricks as past corruption," in relation to the scandals during the administrations of his predecessor of the ruling PLD party, Leonel Fernandez.