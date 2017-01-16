Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina's administration won't let anything distract it from seeking to improve the population's wellbeing every day, especially those of low income, Presidency Administrative minister José Ramón Peralta affirmed Monday.

In that regard he reiterated the government's willingness to collaborate in the ongoing investigation in the case of Brazilian company Odebrecht's admitted bribes paid in the country, "no matter who falls, if they're found guilty."

"Naturally it should be made clear that there's a separation of government powers in the Dominican Republic. We in government do with all transparency, what corresponds to the Executive; but the others must also fulfill their functions," he said.

The official said the Government unwavering position of to remain focused on improving and strengthening social policies and programs of positive impact for the Dominican people.

Written by: Adrian29630, 16 Jan 2017 5:02 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Divert attention to other matters he means.
