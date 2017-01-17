Santo Domingo.- The commission which investigates the contract of the Punta Catalina power plant will subpoena Economy minister Isidoro Santana and engineer Ramón Flores, former members of the project's Bidding Committee, to ask them why they didn't sign the tender won by the Odebrecht-Technimont-Estrella consortium.

Commission chairman monsignor Agripino Núñez noted that Santana and Flores were the only Committee members who didn't sign the result of the tender in 2013, of around US$2.04 billion.

The Commission will also subpoena the representatives of the audit firms who validated the bidding process.

At the conclusion of the first meeting of the Commission, it was reported that the other members unanimously rejected a proposal for the resignation of

Núñez said the Commission will interview all those involved in the bidding process, including Odebrecht executives.

He added that international consultants will be contracted to bolster the "technical capacity" of the investigation into the tender for the work, which is coordinated by the State-owned Electric Utility (CDEEE).