Santo Domingo.- The Office of the Prosecutor is expected to question former Public Works minister Victor Diaz Rúa Tuesday morning, about several of infrastructure contracts he signed with Odebrecht.

Diaz, one of former president Leonel Fernandez's closest collaborators, is considered one of the most powerful members of the ruling party (PLD).

The Brazilian company has executed some 17 infrastructure works across the country since 2001, most of them during the administration of Fernandez (2004-2008), and during Díaz' tenure (2008-2016).

According to the investigations, the senior member of the ruling party (PLD) had signed seven contracts during his tenure at Public Works.

On August 29, 2014, the Fourth National District Court of Instruction filed criminal charges against Díaz for alleged acts of corruption and money laundering.

Diaz's lawyers had had requested the halt of the investigation by National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso, a motion accepted by interim judge Leomar Cruz.

COMMENTS
8 comment(s)
Written by: Adrian29630, 17 Jan 2017 10:46 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Another interim judge paid off to give a ruling that would block any investigation into the dealings of a powerful PLD member.
Written by: DomRat, 17 Jan 2017 11:52 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Neatly groomed with a nice suit and a high position in a political party are impressive but certainly not any proof that there was not corruption. Time to drag out the old file and see what the rational for dropping the former suit as well as this fresh look. I don't think Danilo has the spine to say 'your fired' to much of anyone, a bit too much 'Mr. Rogers' in his character. With out some indication of back up 'upstream' prosecutors are going to be hesitant about finding/uncovering wrong doing.
Neatly groomed with a nice suit and a high position in a political party are impressive but certainly not any proof that there was not corruption. Time to drag out the old file and see what the rational for dropping the former suit as well as this fresh look. I don't think Danilo has the spine to say 'you’re fired' to much of anyone, too much 'Mr. Rogers' in his character. Without some indication of back up 'upstream' prosecutors are going to be hesitant about finding/uncovering wrong doing.
Neatly groomed with a nice suit and a high position in a political party are impressive but certainly not any proof that there was not corruption. Time to drag out the old file and see what the rational for dropping the former suit as well as this fresh look. I don't think Danilo has the spine to say 'you’re fired' to much of anyone, too much 'Mr. Rogers' in his character. Without some indication of back up 'upstream' prosecutors are going to be hesitant about finding/uncovering wrong doing.
Neatly groomed with a nice suit and a high position in a political party are impressive but certainly not any proof that there was not corruption. Time to drag out the old file and see what the rational for dropping the former suit as well as this fresh look. I don't think Danilo has the spine to say 'you’re fired' to much of anyone, too much 'Mr. Rogers' in his character. Without some indication of back up 'upstream' prosecutors are going to be hesitant about finding/uncovering wrong doing.
Neatly groomed with a nice suit and a high position in a political party are impressive but certainly not any proof that there was not corruption. Time to drag out the old file and see what the rational for dropping the former suit as well as this fresh look. I don't think Danilo has the spine to say 'you’re fired' to much of anyone, too much 'Mr. Rogers' in his character. Without some indication of back up 'upstream' prosecutors are going to be hesitant about finding/uncovering wrong doing.
Neatly groomed with a nice suit and a high position in a political party are impressive but certainly not any proof that there was not corruption. Time to drag out the old file and see what the rational for dropping the former suit as well as this fresh look. I don't think Danilo has the spine to say 'you’re fired' to much of anyone, too much 'Mr. Rogers' in his character. Without some indication of back up 'upstream' prosecutors are going to be hesitant about finding/uncovering wrong doing.
Written by: Tuznik, 18 Jan 2017 2:14 PM
From: United States
Nonsense . Demand that this investigation goes on . If the govt. won't do it . The press can .
Getting caught in corruption is what in the future , politicians will fear being caught at corruption if sentences for it are enforced .
