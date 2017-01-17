Santo Domingo.- The Office of the Prosecutor is expected to question former Public Works minister Victor Diaz Rúa Tuesday morning, about several of infrastructure contracts he signed with Odebrecht.

Diaz, one of former president Leonel Fernandez's closest collaborators, is considered one of the most powerful members of the ruling party (PLD).

The Brazilian company has executed some 17 infrastructure works across the country since 2001, most of them during the administration of Fernandez (2004-2008), and during Díaz' tenure (2008-2016).

According to the investigations, the senior member of the ruling party (PLD) had signed seven contracts during his tenure at Public Works.

On August 29, 2014, the Fourth National District Court of Instruction filed criminal charges against Díaz for alleged acts of corruption and money laundering.

Diaz's lawyers had had requested the halt of the investigation by National District prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso, a motion accepted by interim judge Leomar Cruz.