Santo Domingo.- Upon arriving at the Office of the Prosecutor to be questioned on Odebrecht's bribes to Dominican officials, former Public Works minister and former head of Santo Domingo's Water Utility (CAASD), Freddy Pérez said he didn't sign any contracts with the Brazilian company during his tenure.

He noted however that Justice minister Jean Alain Rodriguez's call for questioning didn't surprise him, "because everyone who was an official and is subpoenaed must comply."

"Let me tell you one thing: I really have to go to the prosecutor's call but if it's the contract with Odebrecht, I did not sign any contracts in any of the institutions I was in. I was in the CAASD in 97, I was in INAPA (national aqueducts) in 98, I was in Public Works in 2004, I was in CAASD in 2010, but for some reason I did not sign any contract in any of the agencies with that institution. I'm just here because I've been called," Perez said.

In addition to Perez, former INAPA director Roberto Rodriguez is slated to arrive for questioning on Tuesday.