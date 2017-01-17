Santo Domingo.- Former president Hipólito Mejía on Tuesday said he's willing to collaborate with the probe into Odebrecht bribes, but warned that it he's subpoenaed, the also former president Leonel Fernández and president Danilo Medina must also be questioned.
"The correct thing is that the consequences are reached. Investigate who must be investigated, including officials," Mejia said during a meeting of the National of Agricultural Producers Federation.
The Brazilian company Odebrecht admitted to United States prosecutors that it paid US$92.0 million to bribe Dominican officials in exchange for public works contracts in the country.
