Santo Domingo.- The Superior Arbitration Court (TSA) on Wednesday ruled against the request for an injunction against the Environment Ministry's 120-day deadline for companies to leave Valle Nuevo National Park, near Constanza (central).

The request by the companies Granja Mora, Flores Purama and Flores Antillana, which operate in the protected area, sought to extend Environment's deadline to March 10 and not on January 29, for squatters to leave Valle Nuevo.

The ruling is the deadline's first legal victory, while judge Rafael Vásquez set the next hearing for Wednesday.