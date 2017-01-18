Close Gallery
Waterfalls Aguas Blancas in Valle Nuevo National Park.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The Superior Arbitration Court (TSA) on Wednesday ruled against the request for an injunction against the Environment Ministry's 120-day deadline for companies to leave Valle Nuevo National Park, near Constanza (central).

The request by the companies Granja Mora, Flores Purama and Flores Antillana, which operate in the protected area, sought to extend Environment's deadline to March 10 and not on January 29, for squatters to leave Valle Nuevo.

The ruling is the deadline's first legal victory, while judge Rafael Vásquez set the next hearing for Wednesday.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 