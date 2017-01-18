Santo Domingo.- Dozens of Swat Police set off from the Justice Ministry Wednesday afternoon to a location as yet specified, as the interrogations into the case of Odebrecht's US$92 million in bribes to Dominican officials continue.
Local media report that the Swat agents in eight vehicles left the building accompanied by Anticorruption Dept. (Pepca) deputy prosecutor, Wagner Cubilete.
It emerged that the officers will conduct raids in undisclosed locations.
Photojournalists however were blocked from entering the basement of the building which houses the Justice Ministry and the Supreme Court, when they tried to take footage and pictures.
A truck was expressly used to keep the press at bay, when reporters tried to access the basement to look into the commotion.
Interrogations
The development comes as Justice minister Jean Rodríguez continues to interrogate former aqueducts agency (INAPA) directors Mariano Germán and Alberto Holguín about the Odebrecht scandal.
This is just for show so that the people think something is being done.-foresthill
-----
You are correct. There is no need for a swat team. This is a white collar crime. Don't see a need for Special Weapons And Tactics units. The specialized military equipment and tactics units were created to handle violent confrontations with criminals. Mot time SWAT teams are use to serve warrants, most often for narcotics. They are equipped with military-type hardware and trained to deploy against threats of terrorism, for crowd control, and in situations beyond the capabilities of ordinary law enforcement, sometimes deemed "high-risk."
They use specialized firearms such as submachine guns, assault rifles, breaching shotguns, sniper rifles, riot control agents, and stun grenades. Also heavy body armor, ballistic shields, entry tools, armored vehicles, night vision devices, and motion detectors for covertly determining the positions of hostages or hostage takers, inside enclosed structures
Raids, raids to acquire or a ruse to destroy evidence ?