Santo Domingo.- Dozens of Swat Police set off from the Justice Ministry Wednesday afternoon to a location as yet specified, as the interrogations into the case of Odebrecht's US$92 million in bribes to Dominican officials continue.

Local media report that the Swat agents in eight vehicles left the building accompanied by Anticorruption Dept. (Pepca) deputy prosecutor, Wagner Cubilete.

It emerged that the officers will conduct raids in undisclosed locations.

Photojournalists however were blocked from entering the basement of the building which houses the Justice Ministry and the Supreme Court, when they tried to take footage and pictures.

A truck was expressly used to keep the press at bay, when reporters tried to access the basement to look into the commotion.

Interrogations

The development comes as Justice minister Jean Rodríguez continues to interrogate former aqueducts agency (INAPA) directors Mariano Germán and Alberto Holguín about the Odebrecht scandal.