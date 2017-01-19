Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister Miguel Vargas on Wednesday said he won't cooperate with prosecutors in the case of Odebrecth's US$92.0 million in bribes to Dominican officials, citing his capacity as former Public Works Minister.

Vargas, who was of Public Works Minister during the presidency of Hipolito Mejia from 2000 to 2004, said Odebrecth didn't have work contracts with the agency during those four years.

Among the questioned deals attributed to Dominican Republic's top diplomat figure a loan with the State-owned bank Banresevas, the sale of the building which now houses the Customs Agency, and his exchange of lands in Samana for the Hotel HIspaniola, all transactions mired in scandal.