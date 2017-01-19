Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister Miguel Vargas on Wednesday said he won't cooperate with prosecutors in the case of Odebrecth's US$92.0 million in bribes to Dominican officials, citing his capacity as former Public Works Minister.

Vargas, who was of Public Works Minister during the presidency of Hipolito Mejia from 2000 to 2004, said Odebrecth didn't have work contracts with the agency during those four years.

Among the questioned deals attributed to Dominican Republic's top diplomat figure a loan with the State-owned bank Banresevas, the sale of the building which now houses the Customs Agency, and his exchange of lands in Samana for the Hotel HIspaniola, all transactions mired in scandal.

COMMENTS
8 comment(s)
Written by: zooma, 19 Jan 2017 9:11 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

Whada-ya-mean he won't cooperate !!! Something to hide ? Hands soiled ? So, his oaths to protect the constitution gives him waiver to allow him not to cooperate with the investigation ???



Written by: bernies, 19 Jan 2017 10:28 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
We will see about that. I can hear Hipolito saying. Why is he saying that. Did it he took money from the government while I was the president. Hipolito Mejia will put a lot pressure on Danilo in order to have this guys testify.
Written by: jonnybgood, 19 Jan 2017 11:24 AM
From: Dominican Republic
He's practically making an admission of guilt!
Written by: jonnybgood, 19 Jan 2017 11:29 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Written by: calvoleon, 19 Jan 2017 12:45 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Why has he the biggest fortune of all government members?
Sorry. Of course. Working hard and saving.
Written by: Tuznik, 19 Jan 2017 2:02 PM
From: United States
He is refusing because he is either getting ready to run . Or taking time to clean out any thing that can incriminate him . Before he gives himself up for questioning . Hiding scandals takes time and effort .
But with enough cash . It can be done . Are any of his last questionable friends buying
air line tickets out of the DR ? They better stop them .
Written by: Chasbo, 20 Jan 2017 4:06 PM
From: United States
Vargas has amassed a vast fortune. Always manages to stay under the radar. He never owned a business, worked on for the government and comes from a modest family.



He was Mininister of Public Works under Leonel, where he made a lot of money. He would declare government owned property useless, give it a low value, then his cronies purchased it and resold it for huge fortunes (of which he reportedly took a cut)


He should be forced to show his "sources of income" (
Written by: Tuznik, 21 Jan 2017 8:03 PM
From: United States
He. Should be forced to stay in the country . While people look into his refusal .thats just the first step with guys that get rich in strange fashion . While you are at it . Raid every thing he is even remotely tied to . This guy is refusing. For a reason . Other wise he would be keeping his mouth shut and ducking under the radar . The fact that Is trying to strong arm and refuse means tgat authority's are getting close and have hit a nerve .
