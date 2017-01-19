Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister Miguel Vargas on Wednesday said he won't cooperate with prosecutors in the case of Odebrecth's US$92.0 million in bribes to Dominican officials, citing his capacity as former Public Works Minister.
Vargas, who was of Public Works Minister during the presidency of Hipolito Mejia from 2000 to 2004, said Odebrecth didn't have work contracts with the agency during those four years.
Among the questioned deals attributed to Dominican Republic's top diplomat figure a loan with the State-owned bank Banresevas, the sale of the building which now houses the Customs Agency, and his exchange of lands in Samana for the Hotel HIspaniola, all transactions mired in scandal.
Whada-ya-mean he won't cooperate !!! Something to hide ? Hands soiled ? So, his oaths to protect the constitution gives him waiver to allow him not to cooperate with the investigation ???
He was Mininister of Public Works under Leonel, where he made a lot of money. He would declare government owned property useless, give it a low value, then his cronies purchased it and resold it for huge fortunes (of which he reportedly took a cut)
He should be forced to show his "sources of income"