Santo Domingo.- The Presidential Commission which investigates the Punta Catalina power plant's bidding and contract on Wednesday subpoenaed the companies Staling Consulting and Provedsa Energía SA, to appear Tuesday, as representatives of companies that participated in the tenders.

The Commission interviewed Economy minister Isidoro Santana and former Intec University president Ramón Flores, two members of the plant's tender committee, but didn't sign the final document. Both declined making statements to the press.

Commission chair Agripino Núñez said both Santana and Flores offered "valuable information," but won't be disclosed for now citing the ongoing investigation.

Núñez said other members of the Punta Catalina tender commission will be called for questioning.

The bidding for Punta Catalina was won by the Odebrecht-Tecnimont-Estrella consortium.

The companies China Gezhouba Group Company Limited y Consorcio IMPE, C. x A., Electric Power Construction Corporation, Shangai Electric Group Company Limited y Dynamics Solutions (DS) S.R.L.), and POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd., Andrade Gutiérrez S.A., and OCECON, S.R.L also made tender offers.

Núñez denied that any of the commissioners would conceal or justify any type of irregularity uncovered in the bidding process, and specifically mentioned the mogul Manuel Estrella, president of the company of the same name, in which the prelate figures part in its Board of Directors.

"This is a very small country, where we all know each other, and it's hard for even the ones who are here, everyone, that somehow we have some kind of friendship with Manuel Estrella and it's quite petty to think that we could for a situation of friendship, not be consistent with what emerges, to tell the truth," the prelate said.