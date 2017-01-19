Close Gallery
File.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry on Wednesday seized four flamingos and two crows that were illegally exhibited at the truck stop Parador Francisco in the La Reforma, 87 kilometers northeast of the capital

The six birds, of which the flamingoes are a protected specie, were taken to the National Zoo by agents of the National Environmental Protection Service (Senpa).

 Parador Francisco proprietor Héctor Francisco Cabrera said the animals were bought for 100,000 pesos in a store that supplies animals to businesses, located near the intersection of 27 de Febrero and Máximo Gómez avenues

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: guillermone, 20 Jan 2017 12:38 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

Next thing you know, there will be bringing in Lions, Tigers and Bears.
Written by: danny00, 20 Jan 2017 2:01 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
what about elephants?
Written by: danny00, 20 Jan 2017 2:08 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
why would anyone take crow! are they good too eat? Bet 809, and anglecakes, know the best way to cook these birds.
Written by: guillermone, 20 Jan 2017 4:40 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

Written by: danny00, 20 Jan 2017 2:08 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn

why would anyone take crow! are they good too eat? Bet 809, and anglecakes, know the best way to cook these birds.
---------------------------------
Ok, I see you are very interested in culinary arts. You want to eat a pink Flamingo? I have a good recipe for you.
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 