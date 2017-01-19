Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry on Wednesday seized four flamingos and two crows that were illegally exhibited at the truck stop Parador Francisco in the La Reforma, 87 kilometers northeast of the capital
The six birds, of which the flamingoes are a protected specie, were taken to the National Zoo by agents of the National Environmental Protection Service (Senpa).
Parador Francisco proprietor Héctor Francisco Cabrera said the animals were bought for 100,000 pesos in a store that supplies animals to businesses, located near the intersection of 27 de Febrero and Máximo Gómez avenues
Next thing you know, there will be bringing in Lions, Tigers and Bears.
Written by: danny00, 20 Jan 2017 2:08 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
why would anyone take crow! are they good too eat? Bet 809, and anglecakes, know the best way to cook these birds.
Ok, I see you are very interested in culinary arts. You want to eat a pink Flamingo? I have a good recipe for you.