Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry on Wednesday seized four flamingos and two crows that were illegally exhibited at the truck stop Parador Francisco in the La Reforma, 87 kilometers northeast of the capital

The six birds, of which the flamingoes are a protected specie, were taken to the National Zoo by agents of the National Environmental Protection Service (Senpa).

Parador Francisco proprietor Héctor Francisco Cabrera said the animals were bought for 100,000 pesos in a store that supplies animals to businesses, located near the intersection of 27 de Febrero and Máximo Gómez avenues