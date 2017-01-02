Santo Domingo.- Retired Gen. Rafael Percival Peña on Monday asked president Medina to receive him "in an interview" no later than the next five days because he must travel abroad to undergo to which he was brain surgery.

"I hold the head of state in high esteem," Percival said reading a document in front of the National Palace where he was surrounded by antiriot police.

Percival's statement comes in the heels of his son being shot dead by police in a motel near Bonao (central), where he was holed up following a string of armored truck heists, one in which a security guard was gunned down.