R. Percival at Palace.
Santo Domingo.- Retired Gen. Rafael Percival Peña on Monday asked president Medina to receive him "in an interview" no later than the next five days because he must travel abroad to undergo to which he was brain surgery.

"I hold the head of state in high esteem," Percival said reading a document in front of the National Palace where he was surrounded by antiriot police.

Percival's statement comes in the heels of his son being shot dead by police in a motel near Bonao (central), where he was holed up following a string of armored truck heists, one in which a security guard was gunned down.

Written by: Ricardolito, 2 Jan 2017 11:44 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
This man really should just keep a very low profile . instead of trying to harrass the President
Written by: guillermone, 2 Jan 2017 1:17 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

This man really should just keep a very low profile . instead of trying to harrass the President- Ricardolito
--------------
I agree, the father should have most definitely taken a totally different stance with regards to the tragic death of his son under the hands of the authorities. He should just resign and accept the unfortunate outcome and move forward. However, we mustn't forget at the end of the day, in spite of it all, this is a father in mourning who is suffering in quiet desperation. No parent wants to see their children die an early death no matter how bad they were. This we must understand. Nevertheless, I'm not really sure what he wishes to achieve speaking to the president. Its not going to bring his son back. But I assume a meeting with Medina will help him heal, find sense in the midst of all the senselessness. I don't think he or anyone saw it coming. I too am puzzled, why would a relatively well off young man all of a sudden commit a string of horrendous crimes
Written by: BLANCO, 2 Jan 2017 1:57 PM
From: Dominican Republic
The GENERAL has no shame, the son was NOT robin hood. NOR IS HE A HERO,
HIS son was a robbing criminal. thief and killer. PERIOD
Written by: guillermone, 2 Jan 2017 2:44 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

The GENERAL has no shame, the son was NOT robin hood. NOR IS HE A HERO,
HIS son was a robbing criminal. thief and killer. PERIOD-BLANCO
--------
In a world greatly lacking in values, don't be surprised if people convert John Percival into a Martyr. Because he died without due cause while in the hands of police will be enough justification to erect a statue in his honor where people will come from all over to pay homage to his image.

Materialism has taken over. The criminal acts of John Percival is a reflection of the deep rooted flaws that has taken over our society beyond belief. It is indeed a sick society that constantly supports and promotes twisted and dangerous values. If it is so true that there is not enough spirituality, but there is far too much materialism and greed. Young people however, are not to be blamed in the slightest. The fault lies firmly rooted in the adult world. We are truly locked in a frightening “up-for-grabs” culture that is rotten to the core.
Written by: Adrian29630, 2 Jan 2017 3:49 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
It is not so much that materialism has taken over, corruption at every level has been a part of the way of life in the D.R. for time immemorial. Especially with the ruling classes, politicians and those associated businesses who benefit.

The difference today is the internet, social media and everyone's ability to readily gain access to news and see (videos and camera phones) what is really going on.

In the past a government could control what the public saw by controlling newspaper publications and even T.V. so in general people only saw what those in control wanted them to see, or for the few literate read. That is no longer an option. The internet, social media sites, cameras and video recordings on smartphones are allowing everyone to see and read what is really happening and if the politicians don't wake up to the reality very soon they will regret it. Sooner or later there will be a "Trump" or "Brexit" revolt here and maybe the sooner the better!
Written by: Adrian29630, 2 Jan 2017 3:52 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Written by: Tuznik, 2 Jan 2017 4:48 PM
From: United States
I don't hear any pity for the guard that was murdered . Maybe his family should be present at a meeting with this guy and Medina . By the way . Make sure he is searched before any meeting .
This could be a final death wish if he is getting a serious brain surgery . All his son head to do is turn himself in . Or not commit the crimes to begin with . He was armed with an assault weapon ... That means shoot first or be shot . Due to the fire power . It looks to me like he wanted to go out in a blaze of glory . And he did . Now ... Where are the other two ? If they too are armed with assault weapons . They will meet the same End If they are not in P.R by now .
Written by: danny00, 3 Jan 2017 2:58 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: danny00, 3 Jan 2017 3:03 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
