Fortaleza, PR.
Santo Domingo.- Presidency Press director Roberto Rodríguez Marchena on Monday denied that president Danilo Medina was set to fly to San Juan for Ricardo Rosselló inaugural as Puerto Rico's new governor.

"There's no trip planned" the official said, despite an announcement from San Juan, Puerto Rico on Friday, that Medina would attend the inaugural on Monday.

In a statement Puerto Rico Govt. headquarters  of La Fortaleza affirmed that Medina was to lead the personalities who'll attend the inauguration of Rosselló, who won the US possesion's election on Nov. 8.

