Santo Domingo.- Several government agencies on Thursday announced the bust of a ring which imported chopped vehicles to reassemble and sell them in the country.

The Customs and Internal Taxes agencies, the National District Office of the Prosecutor and the National Police are looking for the ring's leaders across the country.

The officials identified the group which imported sections of cut vehicles and with the steering wheel on the right side, to reassemble and sell.

In a statement, Customs said its inspection seized 166 vehicles in sections in various ports and in seven chop-shops. "The owners of these businesses were given 24 hours to demonstrate that the pieces and cars purchased as waste in Japan and other countries entered the country legally."