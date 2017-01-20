Santo Domingo.- Several government agencies
on Thursday announced the bust of a ring
which imported chopped vehicles to reassemble and sell them in the country.
The Customs and Internal Taxes agencies, the
National District Office of the Prosecutor and the National Police are looking
for the ring's leaders across the country.
The officials identified the group which
imported sections of cut vehicles and with the steering wheel on the right side,
to reassemble and sell.
In a statement, Customs said its inspection seized
166 vehicles in sections in various ports and in seven chop-shops. "The
owners of these businesses were given 24 hours to demonstrate that the pieces
and cars purchased as waste in Japan and other countries entered the country legally."
famous for doing this around the country due to lack of inspection of autos. No one checks the vin numbers located around the vehicle to see if they match when titled. Same with flooded damaged cars after Hurrican Sandy
DOMINICAN WAY. to make money. are there any Dominicans that make money the right way?....
DShould I say the honest way.
Famous? come up with a cure for cancer Then they will be FAMOUS.
Buy a used car in the DR ... Then plan on getting parts for it from three different auto companies .
You never know what your getting . I drove an old Toyota pickup truck . There are parts for them all over the place . And Toyota pick ups all over the place .
Buy a used car in the DR ... Then plan on getting parts for it from three different auto companies .
You never know what your getting . I drove an old Toyota pickup truck . There are parts for them all over the place . And Toyota pick ups all over the place . same as when u eat in a Dominican restaurant. u don't know what your really eating. HAPPY NEW. GOD BLESS TRUMP,
as with cars and meds. when the luz goes out for a long period of time do u believe the restaurants discard the spoiled food? HAHAHAHAHAHA money comes before customer service.?
TUSNIK, do u know the colon in pop,? so many mechanics lined up everyday with a screw driver in hand waiting for customers with car problems to show up. I don't know about today it was a long time ago. they didn't really ever fix your car problems and they didn't charge a lot of money. some friends brought their cars to them a few times sometimes they fixed the problem but the next day u again had the same problem. it's like they put a band-aid on a corpse. its like the dr is still living in the dark ages. just bought a Honda CR-V ... great car I love it never will I ever give my cars or boats over to a Dominican mechanic. NEVER NEVER NEVER.
TUZNIK, with so many gangsters living in the dr I'm thinking of becoming a bounty hunter. bet I could lock-up 26-30 bad guys everyday. maybe twice that number all I need to do is have the wanted posters with me and steak out the palace each bday.? palace is loaded with crooks. maybe u would like to join forces with me . We can be the new sheriffs in town.!!
president trump, called me yesterday he said the United States is tired of giving free airline flights for the ex cons on the con air flights going to sdq. wants me to come up with something that's less expensive. maybe u can give me some ideas? maybe building yola on the east river and sending them back to the dr this way.?! let me know please
Danny= the last thing you want to do in this world is to trust a Dominican cars or just whatever, they don't even trust each other, anyone that approaches you and they start to preach about how religious they are be very CAREFUL HAHAHAHAHAHH !!!!!!
the only faith they have is $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
LANMAN00, Lyrics
Smiling faces sometimes pretend to be your friend.
Smiling faces show no traces of the evil that lurks within.
Smiling faces, Smiling Faces, Sometimes they don't tell the truth.
Smiling faces, smiling faces tell lies and I got proof.
The truth is in the eye 'cause the eyes don't lie, amen.
Remember, a smile is just a frown turned upside down my friend.
So, hear me when I'm saying
Smiling faces, Smiling Faces, Sometimes they don't tell the truth.
Smiling faces, smiling faces tell lies and I got proof.
Beware. Beware of the handshake that hides the snake,
I'm tellin' you beware of the pat on the back it just might hold you back.
Jealousy, (Jealousy) misery, (misery) envy.
I tell you you can't see behind
Smiling faces,… HAHAHA
after your moneys gone the only thing your going to remember is the smiling faces. lololololollollol
