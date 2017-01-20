Santo Domingo.- The National Drugs Control Agency (DNCD) on Friday said it seized 411 bricks, presumably cocaine or heroin, on the coast of Montecristi province (northwest).

It said after an operation carried out at the village of Playa Costa Verde, DNCD operations teams accompanied by military personnel, intercepted a luxury boat and found the bricks in its interior.

The agency said it arrested eight Dominicans who handed over to prosecutors, and will face a judge in the next few hours. "The agents of the DNCD also confiscated the yatch , four vehicles, a pistol and other items.