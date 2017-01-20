Santo Domingo.- Odebrecht will pay US$184.0 million to the Dominican Republic, or twice the US$92.0 million it admitted paying in bribes and has also been temporarily suspended by the Public Procurement Office as a State supplier.

Justice minister Jean Rodriguez made the announcement Friday and affirmed that Odebrecht will be kept from taking part in any tender in future transactions with the Dominican State.

"This economic agreement with Odebrecht, and its disqualification from entering into any contract, will not prevent us from continuing to investigate without rest and to the end...whomever may fall. The investigation doesn't end with the disqualification nor ends with an economic sanction to the company. It will end when we reach the last corner to find those who have committed such criminal actions. "

He reiterated that he has insisted to Odebrecht's local manager that he's obliged to cooperate with the investigation, "making it clear that it's unacceptable for the Justice Ministry to pretend to ignore the confession of the bribery offense that the multinational carried out in a court of New York, incrimination In which they cite the US$92 million, which they said they paid in the Dominican Republic, through an intermediary."

"We ask all of you and the citizens, patience and understanding, since we're dealing with a complex issue. We have a duty to respect the rights of the potential culprits, as well as the responsibility to gather evidence in the forms established by law, with due process and the rigor that any criminal investigation entails, so that the case stands up in the courts," the official said.

"Fnally we reiterate to public opinion our commitment to carry this investigation to its final consequences, with all the tools that the law grants us, in order to prosecute all those responsible for criminal actions that Odebrecht has committed in the Dominican Republic," Rodriguez said.