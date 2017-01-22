Santo Domingo.- Thousands of protesters on Sunday gathered in the heart of the Dominican capital for a march to end government corruption with scandals have stunned the country of 10 million, the latest Odebrecht´s admitted bribes of US$92 million to secure contracts for major works.

The protesters, after setting off from Maximo Gomez and 27 de Febrero avenues, toward the National Palace, concluded their protest at Independencia park.

The march was organized by civil society groups drew thousands of people from across the country and concluded with the reading of a proclamation where the organizers, who vow that the Odebrecht case will mean the end of impunity in the Dominican Republic.

They demanded the recovery of all the money paid in bribes, after an independent audit, and the guilty sent off to jail.

They also announced a popular concert to be held in February to continue fighting for justice and against the corrupt. They called their effort a success because of the massive and peaceful way in which it was carried out."