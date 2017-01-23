Santo Domingo.- Sunday's march against corruption and impunity staged in the capital crossed through downtown Santo Domingo, in front of the National Palace to conclude in the historic Independencia Park, where organizers demanded the return of all money given in bribes, and jail for the guilty.

They also demanded indictments against Odebrecht executives and all its contracts in the country cancelled.

They also demanded an Accounts Chamber audit submitted within 30 days to verify the financial statements of presidents, ministers and other senior officials linked to Odebrecht from 2001 to 2014.

Prosecutor

The apparent success of the protest, in which as many as one million people attended, now places the spotlight on Justice minister Jean Alain Rodriguez, who has reiterated he'll "let the chips fall where they may."