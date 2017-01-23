Previous Next Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Sunday's march against corruption and impunity staged in the capital crossed through downtown Santo Domingo, in front  of the National Palace to conclude in the historic Independencia Park, where organizers demanded the return of all money given in bribes, and jail for the guilty.

They also demanded indictments against Odebrecht executives and all its contracts in the country cancelled.

They also demanded an Accounts Chamber audit submitted within 30 days to verify the financial statements of presidents, ministers and other senior officials linked to Odebrecht from 2001 to 2014.

Prosecutor

The apparent success of the protest, in which as many as one million people attended, now places the spotlight on Justice minister Jean Alain Rodriguez, who has reiterated he'll "let the chips fall where they may."

Written by: Ricardolito, 23 Jan 2017 8:28 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Can not see that the shaky ground is with the government when 90% of Dominicans have no qualms about their own honesty..This is the land of tiguery .no other country come near it .Corrupt or dishonest behaviour is right across the community . It has developed into a part of the Dominican character .
Written by: caonabo, 23 Jan 2017 9:28 AM
From: Dominican Republic
There is an opening.......glass half full
Written by: lennoxnev, 23 Jan 2017 9:34 AM
From: United States Virgin Islands, DR
The size of the march was quite staggering in size for the Dominican Republic being a non political gathering with a very wide cross section of people from all across the country.

The government cannot ignore such a huge grassroots protest at government corruption and particularly this Odebrecht scandal which will rumble on and be in the full spotlight both here in in the rest of Latin America for many months to come.

“cuando la gente habla, el Gobierno escucha" is their first reaction.

I doubt if this protest movement will fade away either but more likely grow until there are real results and successful prosecutions.

Where did DT get the one million from? Tens of thousands is what the press are reporting. And none of the on line news outlets are suggesting the government is on shaky ground either. But a few tainted politicos might be a little more anxious now.
Written by: sweetbabyj, 23 Jan 2017 11:19 AM
From: United States
The people have been saying the same thing for years. The government requested the financial statements for years but ignored. Simple fix cut off the paychecks and retirrment for any politicion who fails to provide the proper documents within 60 days. Then launch a investigation of the family to see where the money is hidden by freezing all bank accounts
Written by: danny00, 23 Jan 2017 4:53 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
I think these protesters was the same gang that where going to trumps rally's. I think they picked the wrong country the dr. we love corruption in the dr. this is our life we survive on it.
