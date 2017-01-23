Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry will question opposition party (PRM) leaders Alfredo Pacheco, Jesus Vazquez and Andres Bautista, as part of the investigation into Odebrecht's US$92.0 million bribes to Dominican officials to obtain contracts for 18 major works since 2001.

The latest work awarded to Odebrecht was the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plant for US$2.04 billion, almost twice what the cost of competing bids.

Among those questioned by prosecutors in the last few weeks were the former ministries of Public Works, Víctor Diaz Rúa and Freddy Perez; State-owned Electric Utility (CDEEE) Radhamés Segura, and the former directors of the national aqueducts agency, Inapa, Roberto Rodríguez, Marianito Germán Mejía and Alberto Holguín.

Also Odebrecht country manager Marcelo Hofke, and Angel Rondón, the company's local commercial representative

Prosecutor continues investigation

Justice minister Jean Alain Rodriguez is expected to subpoena other officials as the interrogation continues, and recently said he "will reach the final consequences, wherever the chips may fall."