Santo Domingo.- Interior and Police minister Carlos Amarante on Monday announced "drastic" controls when issuing gun permits, to easily trace them after a crime is perpetrated.

He said the new Weapons Control Act, whose enforcement regulation is expected to take effect before the end of February, includes several requirements for those who request a gun permit.

He called a "paradox" the fact that most violent crimes are committed with legal guns, "which are stolen from their legitimate owners or members of the National Police and / or the Armed Forces."

"In my tenure, no person who doesn't fit the psychological profile that will be adopted and doesn't comply with all requirements, cannot have a license for firearms," ??the official said.