Santo Domingo.- Interior and Police minister Carlos Amarante on  Monday announced "drastic" controls when issuing gun permits, to easily trace them after a crime is perpetrated.

He said the new Weapons Control Act, whose enforcement regulation is expected to take effect before the end of February, includes several requirements for those who request a gun permit.

He called a "paradox" the fact that most violent crimes are committed with legal guns, "which are stolen from their legitimate owners or members of the National Police and / or the Armed Forces."

"In my tenure, no person who doesn't fit the psychological profile that will be adopted and doesn't comply with all requirements, cannot have a license for firearms," ??the official said.

Written by: anthonyC, 23 Jan 2017 7:30 PM
From: United States



Yea.....More control of the people.

Freedom is evil

Written by: Ricardolito, 23 Jan 2017 8:43 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
quite ridiculous as the crimes are committed with stolen guns
Written by: danny00, 23 Jan 2017 10:44 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
t before the end of February, includes several requirements for those who request a gun permit. special requirements? maybe u have to make your payoff higher. in the dr. MONEY TALKS AND SHIT WALKS.
Written by: danny00, 23 Jan 2017 10:51 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
boy this tony guy loves the guns and people rights. he should run for a government office this way he can protect the people. maybe can start his political career in Cuba.
Written by: danny00, 23 Jan 2017 10:55 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
Jump to Population - New York City is the most populous city in the United States, with an estimated 8,491,079 people living in the city, according to U.S. Census estimates dating July 1, 2014 (up from 8,175,133 in 2010; 8.0 million in 2000; and 7.3 million in 1990). they should carry guns all of them.
Written by: danny00, 23 Jan 2017 10:58 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
LOL take it easy I'm just trying to make waves. on this site that's easy.
Written by: danny00, 24 Jan 2017 8:55 AM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
I believe that gang members, drug dealers, pimps, and shoplifters should have the right to carry guns. PERIOD. Oops. I forgot people that deal in human trafficking they need guns to protect themselves from upset customers. Cubans are number one and Dominicans are a distant second in this business. when it comes to Medicare fraud yes the Cubans are number one and again DOMINICANS a very distant second. the Dominicans are trying very hard to catch up to the Cubans in both business LETS all pray together that they do in the near future.
