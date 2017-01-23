Santo Domingo.- Odebrecht local attorney Robert Valdez on Monday called Justice minister Jean Rodriguez "inflexible" and said they await the terms of the agreement with authorities for the Brazilian construction company to payUS$184 million to the Dominican Republic.

He said Odebrecht was the one who proposed the payment as part of a formal agreement and that the decision was made to return that sum as per the agreement reached abroad, plus an indemnification of twice the US$92 million in bribes.

"This is a decision that Odebrecht has to reconnect with its traditions and continue to contribute to the development of the Dominican Republic," Valdez said.