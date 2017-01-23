UPDATE: Changed flexible to inflexible
Santo Domingo.- Odebrecht local attorney Robert Valdez on Monday called Justice minister Jean Rodriguez "inflexible" and said they await the terms of the agreement with authorities for the Brazilian construction company to payUS$184 million to the Dominican Republic.
He said Odebrecht was the one who proposed the payment as part of a formal agreement and that the decision was made to return that sum as per the agreement reached abroad, plus an indemnification of twice the US$92 million in bribes.
"This is a decision that Odebrecht has to reconnect with its traditions and continue to contribute to the development of the Dominican Republic," Valdez said.
Waiting for the part when they request an indemnification the clause that nobody will be criminally responsible.
"Reconnect with its traditions" is what one says when he looking for clemency after being obviously caught in a compromising position.
Don't forget that at the end of the day it is the public who carry the burden of the cost through taxation.