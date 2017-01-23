Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Odebrecht local attorney Robert Valdez on Monday called Justice minister Jean Rodriguez "inflexible" and said they await the terms of the agreement with authorities for the Brazilian construction company to payUS$184 million to the Dominican Republic.

He said Odebrecht was the one who proposed the payment as part of a formal agreement and that the decision was made to return that sum as per the agreement reached abroad, plus an indemnification of twice the US$92 million in bribes.

"This is a decision that Odebrecht has to reconnect with its traditions and continue to contribute to the development of the Dominican Republic," Valdez said.

COMMENTS
11 comment(s)
Written by: PERCEPCION, 23 Jan 2017 4:59 PM
From: United States
Written by: zooma, 23 Jan 2017 5:21 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

Waiting for the part when they request an indemnification the clause that nobody will be criminally responsible.

"Reconnect with its traditions" is what one says when he looking for clemency after being obviously caught in a compromising position.


Written by: danny00, 23 Jan 2017 6:01 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
waiting?
Written by: PERCEPCION, 23 Jan 2017 6:41 PM
From: United States
Written by: PERCEPCION, 23 Jan 2017 6:42 PM
From: United States
Written by: Ricardolito, 23 Jan 2017 8:45 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
This not a 100% bad new story..I think the work done by this group around the country side has been excellent ....not too sure why they paid bribes when they were so easily the best contractor we have had here .
Written by: PERCEPCION, 23 Jan 2017 9:06 PM
From: United States
Written by: Adrian29630, 24 Jan 2017 9:11 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
@Ricardolito....They paid bribes to ensure they got the contract. Their work may well have been good but for sure in most instances well overpriced to cover the cost of the bribes and excessive profit into the bargain. Another contractor may well have been able to carry out equally good work at a much lower price and reduced cost to the country.

Don't forget that at the end of the day it is the public who carry the burden of the cost through taxation.
Written by: danny00, 24 Jan 2017 12:59 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
Written by: danny00, 24 Jan 2017 12:59 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
bring back the Haitians they will bring down the cost by 85%
Written by: danny00, 24 Jan 2017 1:00 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
