Santo Domingo.- The Institutionalism and Justice Foundation (Finjus) on Monday said "the authorities' political will to investigate and punish cases of corruption has not existed in the country," and that concrete steps must be taken to ensure that impunity doesn't become the norm, because it "would disrupt legal security and reach extreme situations of the disorder that threatens the population."

In a press release, Finjus said none of the factors that have a negative impact on the growth of the perception of impunity is as relevant as the widespread belief that those responsible for crimes will find a way out of the justice system, "wrapped in favors and in the protection of the powerful who blatantly mock the law and justice."

It affirmed that it takes the concentrated effort of all entities to surmount the "wave of indignation before it becomes uncontrollable."

"When the climate of impunity rules over a society, it is difficult to stop the discontent, the distrust and the uncertainty of the citizenship. These feelings are generally the prelude to diverse manifestations, which lead to resistance to comply with elementary social obligations, fostering violence, individual confrontation with social problems, opening a great gap between the State and citizenship. Little needs to be added so that legal security is disrupted and extreme situations lead to the lack of control and institutional disorder that threatens us," the think tank warns.

Yesterday tens of thousands of people demonstrated in a big march against impunity in cases of corruption, especially in the case of the US$92 million in bribes to officials from the Brazilian company Odebrecht to secure public works contracts.