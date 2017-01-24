Santo Domingo.- Starting Tuesday the Dominican Republic will be under the continent's spotlight with the Fifth Summit of Heads of State of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), where the crisis in Venezuela and the US' blockade of Cuba will dominate the talks.

The conclave comes in the heels of an unprecedented march on Sunday which targeted corruption in president Danilo Medina's cabinet, as evidenced by Odebrecht's bribes of US$92 million paid to Dominican officials.

Foreign minister Miguel Vargas said Medina will make a proposal during the official opening ceremony set for 7pm, but didn't provide details.

Specific proposals have emerged however, including on key issues such as food security, immigration and development, the global problem of drugs, and environment.

"Within the framework of CELAC, the decisions are collective, evidently, the President has his proposal to be presented at the Summit and you will know it in his speech," Vargas said.

He said everything is ready for the Fifth Summit, and has worked intensely on all issues and what will be the Declaration of Punta Cana.