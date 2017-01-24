Close Gallery
D. Medina with Caribbean leaders in Panama. File.
Santo Domingo.- Starting Tuesday the Dominican Republic will be under the continent's spotlight with the Fifth Summit of Heads of State of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), where the crisis in Venezuela and the US' blockade of Cuba will dominate the talks.

The conclave comes in the heels of an unprecedented march on Sunday which targeted corruption in president Danilo Medina's cabinet, as evidenced by Odebrecht's bribes of US$92 million paid to Dominican officials.

Foreign minister Miguel Vargas said Medina will make a proposal during the official opening ceremony set for 7pm, but didn't provide details. 

Specific proposals have emerged however, including on key issues such as food security, immigration and development, the global problem of drugs, and environment.

"Within the framework of CELAC, the decisions are collective, evidently, the President has his proposal to be presented at the Summit and you will know it in his speech," Vargas said.

He said everything is ready for the Fifth Summit, and has worked intensely on all issues and what will be the Declaration of Punta Cana.

COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 24 Jan 2017 9:19 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
So now everyone can see how difficult it is just to receive impartial stories from the media. So we are mired in corruption ..I have been seeing a far different story where individual corruption is now being exposed and acted upon. But I am not trying to sensationalise a story
