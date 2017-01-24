Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- A former Supreme Court chief justice said if the bribers and middlemen in the Odebrecht case are people with "sufficiently sound names which could pose a threat certain echelons  of power," Dominican Republic's investigation won't advance because " they'll invent another issue" to blow over the current corruption scandal.

Jorge Subero also called a "fairy tale" Odebrecht's announce US$184 million payment as a fine for the US$92 million it admittedly paid government officials to secure construction contracts.

"It all depends on who they identify as the people who were bribed or who benefited from those bribes. Only, to the extent that those names aren't sonorous enough to jeopardize a certain echelon of power, will they be known. Otherwise, forget about it," Subero said.

Raids  

Interviewed on CDN channel 37, the former Chief Justice also criticized Justice minister Jean Rodriguez's failure to conduct the raids on Odebrecht offices weeks ago.

He said "there can be no proof" in the documents seized by investigators.

Written by: chillinout, 24 Jan 2017 11:01 AM
From: Dominican Republic
That's what usually happens. There are so many crooks in so many levels of government the process never makes it to honest people to clean house.
Written by: PERCEPCION, 24 Jan 2017 12:06 PM
From: United States
Ex Chief Justice: Odebrecht scandal will 'blow over' ... !!!!


Written by: Ricardolito, 24 Jan 2017 1:18 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
He is right in what he says ...I can not imagine many places where the police or justice department would announce a raid on offices of an accused more than a month after the facts became known.. All is being stage managed
Written by: bernies, 24 Jan 2017 3:21 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
That is so true what he said. I wonder why they didn't put him on the TC because he would it follow the corruptions cases and put those behind it in jail.
Written by: Adrian29630, 24 Jan 2017 3:46 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
That says it all and coming from a former Supreme Court chief justice he knows exactly how the system works.
Written by: lennoxnev, 24 Jan 2017 3:53 PM
From: United States Virgin Islands, DR
He is articulating what most Dominicans expect and that is probably why the march was so well supported.

The interesting new news in Diario Libre just now is that the name of Felix Bautista has appeared in the Odebrecht scandal in Guatemala.

Big can of wriggling worms.
