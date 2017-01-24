Ex Chief Justice: Odebrecht scandal will 'blow over' ... !!!!

Santo Domingo.- A former Supreme Court chief justice said if the bribers and middlemen in the Odebrecht case are people with "sufficiently sound names which could pose a threat certain echelons of power," Dominican Republic's investigation won't advance because " they'll invent another issue" to blow over the current corruption scandal.

Jorge Subero also called a "fairy tale" Odebrecht's announce US$184 million payment as a fine for the US$92 million it admittedly paid government officials to secure construction contracts.

"It all depends on who they identify as the people who were bribed or who benefited from those bribes. Only, to the extent that those names aren't sonorous enough to jeopardize a certain echelon of power, will they be known. Otherwise, forget about it," Subero said.

Raids

Interviewed on CDN channel 37, the former Chief Justice also criticized Justice minister Jean Rodriguez's failure to conduct the raids on Odebrecht offices weeks ago.

He said "there can be no proof" in the documents seized by investigators.