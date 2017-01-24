Santo Domingo.- A former Supreme Court chief justice said if the bribers and middlemen in the Odebrecht case are people with "sufficiently sound names which could pose a threat certain echelons of power," Dominican Republic's investigation won't advance because " they'll invent another issue" to blow over the current corruption scandal.
Jorge Subero also called a "fairy tale" Odebrecht's announce US$184 million payment as a fine for the US$92 million it admittedly paid government officials to secure construction contracts.
"It all depends on who they identify as the people who were bribed or who benefited from those bribes. Only, to the extent that those names aren't sonorous enough to jeopardize a certain echelon of power, will they be known. Otherwise, forget about it," Subero said.
Raids
Interviewed on CDN channel 37, the former Chief Justice also criticized Justice minister Jean Rodriguez's failure to conduct the raids on Odebrecht offices weeks ago.
He said "there can be no proof" in the documents seized by investigators.
Ex Chief Justice: Odebrecht scandal will 'blow over' ... !!!!
7'O''O'4. !!!!
89' TAM. (...) 72 Hrs ''DEAD-LINE''.!!!!
IM ENGLISH ''SECOND'' Generation.!!!!
Bayer/monsanto.
Job ID 01F5B
US States Regulatory Affairs Lead
St. Louis, Missouri, US
Sting - Englishman In New York
Modesty, propriety can lead to notoriety
But you could end up as the only one
Gentleness, sobriety are rare in this society
At night a candle's brighter than the sun
Takes more than combat gear to make a man
Takes more than a license for a gun
Confront your enemies, avoid them when you can
A gentleman will walk but never run
Metro'L''yRICS.
>---(S)HA`RE T83 RO`A.D--->
https://youtu.be/d27gTrPPAyk
Uploaded on Jan 11, 2011
A.D 'O' _ _ 2RE: #9*6latens0.
EA7'L''E. * * *
The interesting new news in Diario Libre just now is that the name of Felix Bautista has appeared in the Odebrecht scandal in Guatemala.
Big can of wriggling worms.