Santo Domingo.- The Office of the Prosecutor General last year detected around 20,000 online exchanges of child pornographic material across the country.

Prosecutor Gladys Sanchez provided he figure during the inaugural of the Online Child Pornography Investigation regional workshop on Tuesday.

According to Sánchez, the areas where most online child porn was detected were tourism-rich provinces of Puerto Plata, Samaná and La Altagracia.

In the activity UNICEF deputy representative Sayo Aoki called on all governments to actively prioritize prosecution to counter crimes against children, especially sexual exploitation.