Santo Domingo.- The Office of the Prosecutor General last year detected around 20,000 online exchanges of child pornographic material across the country.

Prosecutor Gladys Sanchez provided he figure during the inaugural of the Online Child Pornography Investigation regional workshop on Tuesday.

According to Sánchez, the areas where most online child porn was detected were tourism-rich provinces of Puerto Plata, Samaná and La Altagracia.

In the activity UNICEF deputy representative Sayo Aoki called on all governments to actively prioritize prosecution to counter crimes against children, especially sexual exploitation.

COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: foresthill, 24 Jan 2017 4:54 PM
From: Dominican Republic, santo domingo
This isn't news. The DR is infested with this slime low life.
Makes a great vacation destination.
Written by: danny00, 24 Jan 2017 10:15 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
u use the word slime. your being generous. thanks for your excellent post.
Written by: ElSuavecito, 26 Jan 2017 8:56 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Santiago de los 30 Caballeros
As usual Dumd and Dumber are the to first post.



