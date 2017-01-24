R. Castro in Punta Cana. Photo press pool eldia.com.do
Santo Domingo.- Cuban President Raul Castro
arrived in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday for the 5th Summit of Heads of
State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States
(CELAC), the first country which the leftist leader visits after Fidel Castro´s death.
President Danilo Medina; will speak Tuesday evening
to officially start the Summit, while, the leaders will discuss the work agenda
on Wednesday, focused on issues such as food security, drug trafficking, immigration,
development, the US blockade of Cuba and the agenda 20-30.
Among the international entities represented
at the event figure the World Bank, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO),
the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), and the
Latin American and Caribbean Economic System.
Written by: laman00
, 24 Jan 2017 2:32 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
Raul Castro on Dominican soil, first country to visit since rise to power
Ohhhh Big F--ing Deal .....
From: Dominican Republic
Well, all I can say is what a bunch of BRAVADO idiot drivers. 2 times today I was close to being forced off the Tourist Blvd as these azzholes (well...at least their drivers) cut in between traffic at a high rate of speed.
And to think...these are the guys and girls whom are toe ones whom set examples for the rest of us. TOTAL IDIOTS.
Written by: laman00
, 24 Jan 2017 4:37 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
(((((((Total Idiots)))))
Well you should know better living amongst the lowest IQ in the whole entire hemisphere!!!
Written by: danny00
, 24 Jan 2017 8:45 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
Iq55. I'm not kidding.
Written by: danny00
, 24 Jan 2017 8:50 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
Laman00, beside making a good cigar is there anything else they do or make? SHIT ISLAND WITH SHIP PEOPLE. CUBA MY A-S....
Written by: danny00
, 24 Jan 2017 8:57 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
LAMAN00, they bullshit about America u need to read below please. Maria Gabriela Chávez Net Worth: Hugo Chávez's Daughter Richest Woman in Venezuela, Worth $4.2 Billion. The net worth of late socialist leader Hugo Chávez's second-oldest daughter is estimated at $4.2 billion, making María Gabriela Chávez the richest woman in Venezuela.Aug 12, 2015. they get the people against America WHILE THEY STEAL EVERY FU**ING DOLLAR THAT FLOWS THOUGH THEIR COUNTRYS....how the hell did this 33y old hooker get 4.5 billion dollars? FROM HER DADDY HUGO. HAHAHAHAHA
Written by: danny00
, 24 Jan 2017 8:59 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
who the hell knows how much the castro brothers have. hahahaha.
Written by: laman00
, 24 Jan 2017 9:22 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
yup i hear you brother one is more corrupt then the other,and who gives a rats ass about Cuba?
maybe Obama!
Written by: danny00
, 25 Jan 2017 4:11 AM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
yes laman00, Obama, only cares about the rest of the world but not the United States, he was giving America away. every country south of us is corrupt to the gills. everyone of them are parasites.
Written by: danny00
, 25 Jan 2017 4:18 AM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
when u take away the drugs most of these countries have only grapes and a few fruits to sell and some very cheap ropa. nothing they have nothing to offer to the world. the biggest threat to us in the future is not the muslims it's the carribean and South America. !
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Welcome President Raul..I hope that the DR and Cuba can have many special agreements in medicine , tourism and sport as well as in other areas. What beautiful dancers they have in Cuba, as well as great singers and artists . The Dr will be better off to have good relations with this neighbour .
Written by: danny00
, 25 Jan 2017 4:40 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
RICKY, are u kidding? why don't u invite the devil into your house.
Written by: laman00
, 25 Jan 2017 5:17 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
RICKY you communist sympathizer that's right why don't you invite him to your house? You know it as well as everyone that they don't contribute nothing to this world other then oppressing their own people, why don't you go and live there? Your brain is shrinking day by day man why don't you go and get some help from DOMINICAN state of the art doctors, the numero uno!!!!
Written by: danny00
, 25 Jan 2017 7:45 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
RICKY, are u kidding? why don't u invite the devil into your house.
Written by: danny00
, 26 Jan 2017 12:10 AM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
RICKYNUTJOB, what medicine? what tourism? HOOKERS? SHIP in Cuba u can get the entire night $5 US. if the girl is very beautiful it's $20..... and they throw in her mother. special agreements MY a-s. u fool u know nothing about Cuba and u lie about your wonderful country. guess u have no choice in a land of lossers.
Written by: danny00
, 26 Jan 2017 12:17 AM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
RICKY, Smiling faces sometimes pretend to be your friend.
Smiling faces show no traces of the evil that lurks within.
Smiling faces, Smiling Faces, Sometimes they don't tell the truth.
Smiling faces, smiling faces tell lies and I got proof.
The truth is in the eye 'cause the eyes don't lie, amen.
Remember, a smile is just a frown turned upside down my friend.
So, hear me when I'm saying
Smiling faces, Smiling Faces, Sometimes they don't tell the truth.
Smiling faces, smiling faces tell lies and I got proof.
Beware. Beware of the handshake that hides the snake,
I'm tellin' you beware of the pat on the back it just might hold you back.
Jealousy, (Jealousy) misery, (misery) envy.
I tell you you can't see behind
Smiling faces,…
JERK
