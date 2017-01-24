Santo Domingo.- Cuban President Raul Castro arrived in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday for the 5th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the first country which the leftist leader visits after Fidel Castro´s death.

President Danilo Medina; will speak Tuesday evening to officially start the Summit, while, the leaders will discuss the work agenda on Wednesday, focused on issues such as food security, drug trafficking, immigration, development, the US blockade of Cuba and the agenda 20-30.

Among the international entities represented at the event figure the World Bank, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), and the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System.