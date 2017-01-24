Santo Domingo.-The groups that organized Sunday's 'End-of-impunity' march on Tuesday asked the Justice Ministry to disclose the agreement it reached with the construction company Odebrecht, announced by Justice minister Jean Alain Rodriguez last Friday.

Citing the Freedom of Information Law, they said the agreement must be made public because it's of interest to all citizens, especially amid spreading demand for transparency and justice.

In the letter to Rodriguez, the group says the information "will be used to complete our work to end corruption and impunity in our country."

Bartolomé Pujals, member of the grassroots movement Poder Ciudadano, said they want to see the agreement to confirm that the compensation allegedly offered by Odebrecht doesn't drop the charges against it: "One of the issues that we want to make sure is that those involved, both Odebrecht and public officials, aren't protected under an indemnity agreement that prevents them from being prosecuted and subjected to the action of Justice."

They stressed that the Justice Ministry is obliged to proceed in adherence with the Constitution, laws and international treaties ratified by the Dominican Republic.

"The officials of the Office of the Prosecutor will strictly subject their actions to criteria of transparency and will carry out their powers and attributes, adopting administrative measures that tend to ensure adequate access to public prosecutors by any interested party, in a way that allows and promotes awareness of the procedures, contents and foundations that are adopted in the exercise of their functions, inasmuch as the actions and agreements, as well as the documents that serve as support or complement for the public," the group said at the Justice Ministry.

Top prosecutor denies it

Also on Tuesday Rodriguez affirmed that the compensation payment will not halt the investigations to reach the "final consequences" and establish responsibilities. "Under no circumstances will the local investigation open on this case will be stopped by the Justice Ministry."