Santo Domingo.- Just days after claiming that the Punta Catalina project cannot be halted because "it's a demand of the Dominican people," State-owned Electric Utility (CDEEE) CEO Rubén Jiménez Bichara on Tuesday said "sectors of interest which try to politicize the energy project with false criticisms" that he affirms aim to derail the entry of 720 megawatts into the system around mid 2018.

The official didn't specify the sectors behind the alleged intention.

"The electricity issue, and especially Punta Catalina, has been politicized and we want to affect the image of the team of officials that we have the task of contributing to the solution of the national electric problem that has cost so much money to this society," the official said.

In a meeting with administrators and executives of six state energy utilities, the official urged them to "not get distracted" by the political opposition's alleged push to harm the "most important energy development project," which is at the center of the Odebrecht US$92.0 million bribe scandal.

Jimenez Bichara added that for the sectors he affirms aim to distract the Government's attention from the electricity sector, "the response must be efficient work to offer tangible results that we can show if we remain focused on our work."