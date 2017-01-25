Close Gallery
R. Jimenez. File
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- Just days after claiming that  the Punta Catalina project cannot be halted because "it's a demand of the Dominican people," State-owned Electric Utility (CDEEE) CEO Rubén Jiménez Bichara on Tuesday said "sectors of interest which try to politicize the energy project with false criticisms" that he affirms aim to derail the entry of 720 megawatts into the system around mid 2018.

The official didn't specify the sectors behind the alleged intention.

"The electricity issue, and especially Punta Catalina, has been politicized and we want to affect the image of the team of officials that we have the task of contributing to the solution of the national electric problem that has cost so much money to this society," the official said.

In a meeting with administrators and executives of six state energy utilities, the official urged them to "not get distracted" by the political opposition's alleged push to harm the "most important energy development project," which is at the center of the Odebrecht US$92.0 million bribe scandal.

Jimenez Bichara added that for the sectors he affirms aim to distract the Government's  attention from the electricity sector, "the response must be efficient work to offer tangible results that we can show if we remain focused on our work."

COMMENTS
7 comment(s)
Written by: foresthill, 25 Jan 2017 11:01 AM
From: Dominican Republic, santo domingo
Out comes the slime corrupt politico's trying to rationalize their corruption and their stupid decision for a coal fired plant.

It would be good if these slime balls returned the graft money to Olbedrecht.
Written by: zooma, 25 Jan 2017 11:16 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

"it's a demand of the Dominican people," ..a fantasy, an alternative fact, of a fanatic servant of a totalitarian government in the making.

The demand is not from the people, it is from all those with their hands soiled and drool from their mouths in anticipation of more graft to line their pockets.

Demand of the Dominican people, ha !!!!!

Written by: chillinout, 25 Jan 2017 12:10 PM
From: Dominican Republic
I thought the plant was supposed to be an operating lease run buy a private company selling electricity then it turned into purchase owned and operated. Nuevo Herald reported Medina within 30 days of being elected was supplying inside info on the bidding process to the corrupt Brazilian company with no experience and not using the latest coal technology won the bid. Even though a Chinese company bid have the amount at US$900 million had built 60 plants and the world's largest dam lost.
Written by: GoneNative, 25 Jan 2017 3:59 PM
From: Dominican Republic, La Romana
No, I will not atack mr Bichara again, his lies are too obvious.
Written by: GoneNative, 25 Jan 2017 4:00 PM
From: Dominican Republic, La Romana
Written by: lennoxnev, 25 Jan 2017 6:12 PM
From: United States Virgin Islands, DR
I wonder where DR will obtain the coal.

My bet is on Brazil which is trying to export it's coal.
Written by: Tuznik, 26 Jan 2017 9:24 PM
From: United States
It will be fired with Brazilian coal . So what ? Oil , nuclear , or coal . Does the DR have any of those things on its own ? If the demand is there . It will get built Eventually . There are wood chip plants that can be built as well . No need to derail any thing ! Just keep the investigation going while the project is being built to completion . Then sort out the over costs and the bribes . It won't move forwards at all while all the bickering is going on .
