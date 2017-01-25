Key no-shows damp Dominican Republic LatAm gathering.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.- Ten presidents are in a resort in the country's east region to start the Fifth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), but several important no-shows will likely deflate the event's importance.

Absentees Brazil, Argentina and 11th- hour bolts by Chile, Colombia and Mexico will likely diminish the Summit's influence over the governments of the region, polarized by right and left wing governments.

The gathering includes two prime ministers, three vice-presidents, 30 foreign ministers and four first ladies, as well as representatives from extra-regional and regional integration organizations.

Presidents attending the event: Jocelerm Privert (Haiti), David A. Granger (Guyana), Raúl Castro (Cuba), Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua) and Salvador Sánchez Ceren (El Salvador).

Also Rafael Correa (Ecuador), Evo Morales Ayma (Bolivia), Andrew Holness (Jamaica), Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela) and host, Danilo Medina (Dominican Republic).