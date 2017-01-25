Close Gallery
F. Rodriguez, center.
Santo Domingo.- Dams and canals agency -Indrhi- former director Frank Rodriguez on Wednesday arrived at the Office of the Prosecutor, where he's being questioned about the US$92.0 million Odebrecht bribe case.

The former head of the State-owned Hydroelectric Generation Utility (Egehid), Rafael Suero will also face questions today.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the Attorney General's Office questioned the opposition PRM party leaders Jesús Vásquez and Alfredo Pacheco. Vazquez was president of the Senate when Odebrecht carried out the works, and Pacheco as then president of the Chamber of Deputies.

Written by: foresthill, 25 Jan 2017 4:40 PM
From: Dominican Republic, santo domingo
He has eaten all of his graft already.
