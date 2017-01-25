Dominican Republic still among the most corrupt: Report.!!!!

Santo Domingo.- The civic group Citizen Participation on Wednesday said the Dominican Republic is still among the most corrupt countries, according to Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index 2016.
The study places the country at number 120 of the 176 most corrupt, appearing with 31 points out of 100.
"The score of each country shows the perception on the level of corruption of the public sector on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 means that the country is perceived as highly corrupt and 100 means that it is perceived as very transparent," said Participation Citizen in a statement.
The organization said that countries with scores as low as the Dominican Republic are characterized by widespread impunity, poor governance, fragile institutions and little division of public powers.
"Contrary to what president Danilo Medina has said, the country continues to be considered at the global level as a country plagued by corruption," the organization said.
"Transparency International calls on Dominican Republic to stop weakening the fight against corruption and citizen participation," the organization says on its website.
This is old news being rehashed.
2012 32
2013 29
2014 32
2015 33
2016 31
