Power plant scandal confronts powerful bishops.

Santo Domingo.- Baní Diocese bishop Víctor Masalles on Wednesday questioned most of the members of the Presidential commission designated to investigate the tenders and contract of the Punta Catalina power plant near Baní (south), including his colleague monsignor Agripino Núñez.

He called it a tailor-made commission, which cannot have the moral authority to determine and evaluate the project.

"Many know the connections he has with people, I think even if he's a priest, when he's associated with associates, it's not good that he's there," the prelate said, in reference to Núñez, who was forced to resign as executive in Acero Estrella, one of the companies associated to Odebrecht in the power plant's construction.

The outspoken bishop said such a commission should be reviewed, including Núñez. "It's likely that not all, but a good part of them are not the persons indicated to be in the commission in which the truth reached of the corruption in the matter can be determined."

Masalles added that he's in favor of society's continued effort to prosecute and punish corruption.