Power plant scandal confronts powerful bishops.

Santo Domingo.- Baní Diocese bishop Víctor Masalles on Wednesday questioned most of the members of the Presidential commission designated to investigate the tenders and contract of the Punta Catalina power plant near Baní (south), including his colleague monsignor Agripino Núñez.

He called it a tailor-made commission, which cannot have the moral authority to determine and evaluate the project.

"Many know the connections he has with people, I think even if he's a priest, when he's associated with associates, it's not good that he's there," the prelate said, in reference to Núñez, who was forced to resign as  executive in Acero Estrella, one of the companies associated to Odebrecht in the power plant's construction.

The outspoken bishop said such a commission should be reviewed, including Núñez. "It's likely that not all, but a good part of them are not the persons indicated to be in the commission in which the truth reached of the corruption in the matter can be determined."

Masalles added that he's in favor of society's continued effort to prosecute and punish corruption.

COMMENTS
12 comment(s)
Written by: foresthill, 26 Jan 2017 10:57 AM
From: Dominican Republic, santo domingo
What a bunch of double talk, DT this article makes absolutely no sense.
Written by: caonabo, 26 Jan 2017 11:03 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Oh I understand the gist of the story......its that the writers in DT need some major overhaul....are you listening Mr Pineda....
Written by: EDITOR, 26 Jan 2017 1:26 PM
From: Dominican Republic

Thank you for the obsrvations..jP
Written by: EDITOR, 26 Jan 2017 1:27 PM
From: Dominican Republic

Written by: EDITOR, 26 Jan 2017 1:28 PM
From: Dominican Republic

Written by: EDITOR, 26 Jan 2017 2:17 PM
From: Dominican Republic

Written by: EDITOR, 26 Jan 2017 2:18 PM
From: Dominican Republic

Written by: EDITOR, 26 Jan 2017 2:20 PM
From: Dominican Republic

Written by: Adrian29630, 26 Jan 2017 2:34 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Even the Editor is suffering from stuttering now. It's a website fault that needs correction or a server problem.
Written by: DomRat, 26 Jan 2017 8:46 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Yes, the site has glitches but it does preform the task of keeping us somewhat up to date on news. As for this post - I applaud the bishop for his speaking out. Political commissions are generally tailored to get the desired facts to fit a pre-ordained script. It would be nice to have a couple members named by public polling then drawn by lot to give some common balance.
Written by: DomRat, 26 Jan 2017 8:47 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Written by: PERCEPCION, 30 Jan 2017 4:01 PM
From: United States
