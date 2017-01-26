Washington DC.- Dominican-born US lawmaker Adriano Espaillat on Thursday affirmed that president Donald Trump's order to build a wall on the US-Mexico border seeks to perpetuate hatred of and fear in among immigrant families in the United States.

"I am deeply concerned but not surprised by President Trump's hard-line policies on immigration reform. The president's anti-immigrant agenda is a continuation of the irrational rhetoric and hatred we've witnessed before and opposes what we are as Americans and what we believe as a nation," Espaillat said, the first Dominican to be elected to congress and who was i\himself an illegal immigrant in his teens.

"In 1987, President Ronald Reagan issued one of his most famous speeches: 'Tear down this wall!,' told to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to insist on opening the barrier that divided West Berlin from East Berlin, of hope, of strength and character that prompted our country to gain greater respect and standard-bearer of our identity in the entire global community," the representative for New York's 13th district said in a statement.

"Today, in sharp contrast, President Trump's order to build a 25 billion dollar wall to divide communities, separate families, and perpetuate fear and hatred sets a dangerous precedent and fails to elevate our country and undermine confidence in the economic consequences will be devastating for New York City, as today's orders endanger our communities, as funds, instead of securing our city, will be redirected to the construction of the wall," he said.

"These executive actions also restore the Safe Communities program, which jeopardize relations between the police and the immigrant community," said Espaillat of (NY-Dem.).