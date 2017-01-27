Santo Domingo.- Public Works minister Gonzalo Castillo on Friday announced that its Road Safety and Assistance Program will be reinforced to assist motorists during the long weekend.

The operation began noon today and ends on Monday, the day off transferred from yesterday, anniversary of the Founding Father Juan Pablo Duarte's birth in 1813.

Public Works military and police commission director Jacobo Mateo said modern ambulances will able to attend of patients requiring critical assisted ventilation and other emergencies.