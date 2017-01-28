Washington, D.C. – Just one week after denouncing president Donald Trump's measure against immigrants, the Dominican-born lawmaker Adriano Espaillat affirmed Friday that the White House's action would immediately halt all advertising and other outreach activities for the ACA Marketplaces by HHS in the critical last few days of Open Enrollment.

“This action by the Trump Administration is completely outrageous, and is designed to undermine the ACA Marketplaces in 2017,” Espaillat said.

“The Administration has issued this order during the critical last days before the January 31 enrollment deadline, when enrollment usually surges. As health experts have pointed out, pulling this advertising now could result in reduced enrollment and could make the Marketplaces less healthy, with fewer young people signing up."

“This action by the Administration is a deliberate attempt to sabotage the Affordable Care Act. While Democrats are working to ensure more and more people have affordable health coverage, Republicans are once again trying to undermine the progress that has been made to ensure 20 million more Americans have health coverage and to bring us back to the days of the broken health care system that existed before the ACA was enacted.”

As of December 24th, more than 11.5 million people nationwide had signed up for 2017 Marketplace plans, higher than the same time last year. To date, 939,000 New York residents have gained coverage and millions more have benefited from the ACA. There is still time for enrollment, which ends January 31, 2017.

Visit https://www.healthcare.gov/ for more information.