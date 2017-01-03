Close Gallery
R. Percival
Santo Domingo.- Retired general Rafael Percival Peña reportedly held a telephone conversation with his late son, John Percival Matos, which according to an audio posted on the social networks, in he's heard using codewords.

It emerged that Percival Peña would have spoken with his son while the latter was on the run, through a person who's being investigated by Police in the heels of three armored truck heists, one in which a guard was gunned down. He was shot and killed by police last week.

Percival Peña however rejected la authenticity of the phone conversation filtered to the press on Monday, in which he allegedly speaks through a mechanic to alert his son.

COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: zooma, 3 Jan 2017 10:24 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic


File this under fairy tails.

He may be telling the truth.

Reason: his nose did not grow.

Written by: Ricardolito, 3 Jan 2017 3:57 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
As we have said before, now is a good time for him to sneak away for a while.
Written by: PHOTOGRAPHIA, 4 Jan 2017 9:42 PM
From: United States, NEW JERSEY
Dude, they have you on tape. I feel for you and all, and I know your son was murdered by narco-dominicanpolitical mafia, but, THEY HAVE YOU ON TAPE!!!
