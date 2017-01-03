Santo Domingo.- In a surprising show of outspokenness vice president Margarita Cedeño on Monday reiterated that Donald Trump' win in the US presidency poses a threat to the interests of the Dominican people.

"Despite wanting to be mistaken, the actions of the president-elect of the world's major power during the transition, set the tone for what will be a presidency that will keep the world on the verge of intense stress," Cedeño said in a statement published by listin.com.do.

In a video that went viral, the official had previously urged Dominicans living in the US to vote for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the last US election elections. The mostly negative reactions were swift.

The Government scurries

Cedeño's support for the Democratic Party's presidential candidate forced the Dominican government to issue a statement, noting that it had no candidates in the US elections, "since it is a sovereign decision of the American people."