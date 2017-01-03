Santo Domingo.- The fight to protect Valle Nuevo National Park from human predators on Tuesday found an unlikely ally, who's waging a battle of his own to become president of one of the faction of the once powerful, right-wing (PRSC) party.

Deputy Víctor (Ito) Bisonó made a call to defend Dominican Republic's protected areas as the future of the National Park in Constanza (central) hangs in the balance. "From the Reformist Party, our action has been the relentless defense of the environmental heritage with which the Dominican Republic has been blessed."

"It was precisely the PRSC administration that created the National Parks and their protection by Law 67-1974, which corresponds to us as a historic role to raise the voice and take action around their proper conservation," said the legislator.

He said all economic activity must be sustainable for the environment to avert damaging the natural resources.

"We understand the situation that many families live through in the protected area of ??Constanza, which should receive the necessary support of the same parties of government," the lawmaker said.

He noted that in the aftermath of allowing squatters into those areas, "alternatives should be sought, but this cannot in any way lead to more damage and deforestation that endangers the protected areas," said Bisonó, a member of a wealthy family with no known efforts for the environment.

The political leader added he supports maintaining open channels of dialogue with farmers and ranchers who would be affected by the Environment Ministry deadline to exit Valle Nuevo by Jan. 20.