Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic.- The Environment Ministry on Tuesday seized two boats and set fire to "blender" nets used by fish poachers in San Lorenzo and Samaná bays, where they were ravaging the small fish population.

Los Haitises National Park administrator Carlos Luis López announced the arrest of two fishermen from Sánchez, charged with destroying estuaries of fish, crabs and manatees in the protected area.

He called "blender" fishing criminal, since it hams the marine population. "We caught two fishermen from Sanchez and seized the two boats and the engines, until they pay their fine."

San Lorenzo bay has a high concentration of shrimp and fish, where manatees and bottlenose dolphins feed.

