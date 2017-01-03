Santo Domingo.- Environment minister Francisco Domínguez on Tuesday said his agency will wage a "frontal battle" with the companies that pollute the Ozama and Isabela rivers and fail to comply with Resolution 13-2016 that bans the scrapping of boats on its banks.

"This afternoon the first decisions will be issued over these companies and we will continue taking measures during the week in order to enforce that resolution," the official said.

On Monday the ship cutters Metales Antillanos filed for an injunction against any effort to evict them from the Isabeoa river, where they turn boats into scrap metal.

Of the five recycling companies operating on the riverbanks, just one has complied by abandoning the major source of pollution.