Boat being gutted at scrapyard on Ozama
Santo Domingo.- Environment minister Francisco Domínguez on Tuesday said his agency will wage a "frontal battle" with the companies that pollute the Ozama and Isabela rivers and fail to comply with Resolution 13-2016 that bans the scrapping of boats on its banks.

"This afternoon the first decisions will be issued over these companies and we will continue taking measures during the week in order to enforce that resolution," the official said.

On Monday the ship cutters Metales Antillanos filed for an injunction against any effort to evict them from the Isabeoa river, where they turn boats into scrap metal.

Of the five recycling companies operating on the riverbanks, just one has complied by abandoning the major source of pollution.

COMMENTS
5 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 3 Jan 2017 5:26 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
good news..then pull out all the sunken boats on the bottom of Ozama and sell them for srap metal.
Written by: laman00, 3 Jan 2017 11:15 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
Good news then why don't you go and volunteer since your so obsessed with your surroundings!!
Written by: danny00, 4 Jan 2017 12:29 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
RICKY, u say good news ok, the bad news is that Dominicans love too trash. How are u planning to stop this.
Written by: zooma, 4 Jan 2017 7:38 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

The enforcement will be OK for a few weeks or months, then back to sleeping on the job for the officials.


Written by: Tuznik, 5 Jan 2017 12:50 AM
From: United States
I can imagine how much hydraulic oil,and other nasty stuff just gets dumped into the river . Since when us any river in the DR a place where garbage and waste isn't dumped ? Of its water ... Throw trash and sewage into it . That s the basic rule in the DR ...
