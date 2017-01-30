Constanza, Dominican Republic.- Hundreds of farmers planted various crops in some areas despite the Environment Ministry's ban on agriculture which took effect Sunday in Valle Nuevo National Park, whose boundaries include four central provinces.

The farmers say they would to continue in the protected area despite the deadline to remove all livestock and farming equipment in that area. They instead will attempt to harvest around 60 hectares of potatoes, beans, onions and others next to the villages of El Convento, Montellano, La Siberia, Pinalito and El Castillo.

The head of the local association of farmers, Norberto Rosario (Mingo), said they won't leave until they are relocated to other lands by the government.

"We are here today, and here we are going to stay until the solution arrives."

He said Environment failed not seek a solution to their situation before issuing the deadline four months ago and criticized the authorities which allegdly still allow other farmers in Monseñor Nouel, Azua and San José de Ocoa provinces into the protected area.