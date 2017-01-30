Dominican Republic farmers defy ban in national park (Updae).

Constanza, Dominican Republic.- Local media on Monday report the deployment of troops at various Environment Ministry checkpoints on access roads to the protected area to enforce the ban on farming.
Outspoken priest Rogelio Cruz is in Valle Nuevo to allegedly help the evicted farmers deal with their plight.
File.- Hundreds of farmers planted various crops in some areas despite the Environment Ministry's ban on agriculture which took effect Sunday in Valle Nuevo National Park, whose boundaries include four central provinces.
The farmers say they would to continue in the protected area despite the deadline to remove all livestock and farming equipment in that area. They instead will attempt to harvest around 60 hectares of potatoes, beans, onions and others next to the villages of El Convento, Montellano, La Siberia, Pinalito and El Castillo.
The head of the local association of farmers, Norberto Rosario (Mingo), said they won't leave until they are relocated to other lands by the government.
"We are here today, and here we are going to stay until the solution arrives."
He said Environment failed not seek a solution to their situation before issuing the deadline four months ago and criticized the authorities which allegdly still allow other farmers in Monseñor Nouel, Azua and San José de Ocoa provinces into the protected area.
This is a perfect example of choosing between doing what is right or legal and instincts for survival. I am assuming these people are landless subsistence farmers whose only crime committed is an effort to put food on their table. The problems I see here is that people think that if you do something over-and-over again for a period of many years, its becomes ok. The other issue is that the gov't was slow to act and allowed them to invade and farm these lands without authority for who knows how many years.
There are also other factors that come into play. Most importantly we must not ignore the lack of economic opportunities. The other significant one is ignorance. Because of a lack of clear cut laws and delayed enforcement of them, these people probably did not know any better. But most importantly, there is a lack of government sensitivity, their inability to give these people other options for survival or sufficient time to seek viable alternatives to say the least
''Plant Pigeon Pea & Chickpea also.!!!!
Trump ''MEASURE''.!!!!
Bannon RO'L''E on National Security Council under fire.?
McCain, Rice express concern over NSC changes 03:58
(CNN)President Donald Trump is getting blasted for reorganizing the National Security Council to oust the director of intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from always attending the Principals Committee -- and installing one of his top political advisers on the key panel.
Trump's order makes his chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, a regular member of the Principals Committee. The committee is a Cabinet-level group of agencies that deal with national security that was established by President George H. W. Bush in 1989.
A MAN VALOR CAN'T BE ''MEASURED'', 'L''E'FT ALONE BY T83 GROUND HE HOLDS ''UNARMED''.!!!!
3UNT.!!!!
EA7'L''E. * * *