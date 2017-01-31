Constanza, Dominican Republic.- Environment Ministry park rangers on Monday started to turn away day laborers and dismantled pipes from at least seven river basins and five streams in Valle Nuevo National Park (central)??.

The operation began in a strawberry plantation of nine hectares of the company Flores Antillanas at Alto Bandera, where pipes, hoses and wires and other material were removed. This plantation had pipes which supplied water from the Malo river and the Nizao basin.

Moreover, members of the military were deployed in several villages to prevent the entry of around 2,000 Haitian day laborers and Dominican workers.

Several workers however broke through the checkpoints in six trucks into one of the areas where the farmrs would be evicted.

Brigades in operation

Valle Nuevo National Park (Pérez Rancier) administrator Julio César de los Santos said new personnel could reinforce the 23 brigades and park rangers to prevent the entry of fertilizers and seeds.

He said the company Flores Panorama, which has around five hectares of strawberry, has requested an additional 20 days to finish the harvest.

He said if the request is denied, then it would be the second property where pipes would be disassembled.

De los Sanos said the operation will continue in an area with nearly 90 hectares of apple, pear and peach orchards, near Las Piramides (pyramids).