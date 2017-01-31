Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic received 7.37 million people through its ports, airports and border crossings last year, and 7.39 million departed, for a difference of 885,128 people, the Immigration Agency reported Monday.

It said 6.39 million people entered through the airports and 6.58 million people left, or that 186,000 more people left than entered Dominican territory via the air terminals.

Though Dominican ports 363,027 people entered during that period and 354,053 people left, or 8,974 more people entered than those that went by this way.

Entering Dominican territory through the various border were 216,420 people and 154,176 departed, or a difference of 62,244 people.

Immigration adds that 862 detentions were carried out throughout the country in 2016, when it deported 35,824 undocumented foreigners.