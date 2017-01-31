Constanza, Dominican Republic.- The highland town's Farmers union on Tuesday balked at the Environment Ministry's 20-day deadline to harvest the last crops prior to evicting the squatters in several villages within Valle Nuevo National Park (Perez Rancier).

"We remain firm here, since that is not a solution," said farmers' spokesman Norberto Rosario

He said Environment minister Francisco Dominguez has to produce the areas which farmers can occupy "once we are evicted from our properties."

"Another issue is that of the entire extension of the Valle Nuevo, he is only focusing on Constanza, when there is Bonao, Azua and San José de Ocoa, where there are fields everywhere," Rosario said, quoted by diariolibre.com.

He said the 409 farmers in Valle Nuevo's seven villages will remain there, "because we have nowhere to turn."

"Meanwhile our people continue to go hungry, calaminity and all kinds of difficulty, since we have not been able to plant for four months."